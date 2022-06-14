Mukesh Ambani’s consumer empire gets a cricket spin

Amazon’s apathy should also give Ambani pause. He’s India largest retailer. But can he milk his splashy investment for some additional commerce for JioMart, the online alliance of affiliated neighborhood stores buttressing his own network of 15,000-plus Reliance Retail stores? Could Meta Platforms Inc.’s popular WhatsApp messenger service help him collect payments for snacks ordered online while Mumbai Indians (owned by the Ambani family) is taking on Chennai Super Kings? Commerce apart, Ambani has to invest in content because arch rival Gautam Adani is snapping at his heels. The coal czar is starting off with news programming by buying a stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt., which was an Indian partner of Bloomberg LP. The world’s ninth-richest tycoon has also set up his own media subsidiary, which wants to be in everything from publishing to advertising. Adani is yet to show an interest in cricket or family soap operas. But you never know.