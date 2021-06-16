Mukesh Ambani's 'Jio' moment for smartphones gets delayed

A meeting between Reliance and Google teams as late as last week, a mere fortnight before Ambani’s planned unveiling, failed to yield any finality on the hardware specifications, the people said. Vital parts like displays and chipsets are in short supply and taking longer than usual to procure, bringing uncertainty to the decisions over hardware choices.The time to get such materials has doubled to about 60 to 75 days from the earlier 30 to 45 days because of shortages in China, which produces and supplies components for nearly every smartphone on the planet, the people said.

