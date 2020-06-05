Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, will invest ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday. Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.

Jio Platforms has raised a total of ₹87,655.35 crore from leading global technology and growth investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR and Mubadala in less than six weeks.

Reliance, backed by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, is also in advanced talks with Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News this week.

Here's a timeline of all investments in Jio Platforms

22 April - Facebook - Jio Platforms and Facebook announced the signing of binding agreements for an investment of ₹ 43,574 crore by Facebook into Jio Platforms. Facebook bought 9.99% stake in Jio Platforms.

03 May - Silver Lake - RIL announced that private equity firm Silver Lake will invest ₹ 5,655.75 crore into Jio Platforms for 1.15% stake.

08 May - Vista Equity - Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners announced investment of ₹11,367 crore in Jio Platforms for a 2.32% stake.

17 May - Generale Atlantic - General Atlantic, an US investment firm, announced invesment of ₹6,600 crore in Jio Platforms for 1.34% stake.

22 May - KKR - 2.32% RIL announced KKR will invest ₹ 11,367 crore into Jio Platforms for 2.32% equity stake.

05 June- Mubadala - Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Mubadala Investment Company announced infusion of ₹9,093.6 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for 1.85%.

