Mubadala Investment Company, the Abu-Dhabi based sovereign investor, will invest ₹9,093.60 crore into Jio platforms, valuing Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore, said the Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday. Mubadala's investment will translate into a 1.85 per cent equity stake on a fully diluted basis.