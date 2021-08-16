Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Aramco in advanced talks for $25 billion deal

The Middle Eastern energy firm is discussing the purchase of a roughly 20% stake in the Reliance unit for about $20 billion to $25 billion in Aramco’s shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Reliance, which is backed by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, could reach an agreement with Aramco as soon as the coming weeks, the people said.

