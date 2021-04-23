Mumbai: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. has acquired Stoke Park Ltd, a luxury hotel, spa, and country club in the UK for $79 million, the company said in a regulatory filing.

RIL's wholly owned subsidiary, Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings Ltd (RIIHL) will buy Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire, UK for £57 million ($79 million).

The acquisition will add to RIL's consumer and hospitality assets, the filing said. RIL currently holds a stake in Oberoi hotels and is developing a convention centre, hotel, and managed residences in Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

"RIIHL will look to enhance the sports and leisure facilities at this heritage site, while fully complying with the planning guidelines and local regulations," RIL said.

This is the second major acquisition of an iconic British brand by Mukesh Ambani. In 2019, his company acquired toy store Hamleys, adding it to his retail footprint.

Stoke Park has 49 luxury bedrooms and suites, a 27-hole championship golf course, 13 tennis courts, and 14 acres of private gardens that attract tourists from across the world.

On its website, Park states that it has always had a close relationship with Pinewood Studios and the British film industry. Two James Bond movies, Goldfinger (1964) and Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) were filmed at Stoke Park.

