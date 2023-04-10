Mukesh Ambani's Reliance forming a new camp for pushing Campa Cola1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 03:42 PM IST
- Reliance had held discussions to acquire a majority stake in Kali Aerated Water Works before it bought Campa in August 2022
Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited is in advanced talks with leading Chennai-based Bovonto soft drinks maker Kali Aerated Water Works for a manufacturing and distribution partnership to make and sell Reliance's Campa soft drinks range, according to a report by Economic Times.
