It had revenues of US$ 115 million in 2018, US$ 113 million in 2019 and US$ 15 million in 2020. This acquisition will add to the consumer and hospitality footprint of the group. The group already has investments in EIH Ltd (Oberoi Hotels), Stoke Park Limited in UK and is developing state-of-the-art convention centre, hotel and manged residences in BKC Mumbai.