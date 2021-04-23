Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million.

The U.K.-based firm, which owns a hotel and golf course, will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, Reliance said in a filing late Thursday.

More details awaited

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.