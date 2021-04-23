Mukesh Ambani's RIL buys UK’s Stoke Park to boost hotel assets1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2021, 08:30 AM IST
Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for $79 million.
The U.K.-based firm, which owns a hotel and golf course, will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, Reliance said in a filing late Thursday.
More details awaited
