Home >Companies >News >Mukesh Ambani's RIL buys UK’s Stoke Park to boost hotel assets

Mukesh Ambani's RIL buys UK’s Stoke Park to boost hotel assets

1 min read . 08:30 AM IST Staff Writer

Reliance Industries Ltd., controlled by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, bought Stoke Park Ltd. for 57 million pounds ($79 million).

The U.K.-based firm, which owns a hotel and golf course, will add to Reliance’s consumer and hospitality assets, Reliance said in a filing late Thursday.

More details awaited

