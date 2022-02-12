Mukesh Ambani’s RIL seeks to be world’s top blue hydrogen maker

The Mumbai-based company will re-purpose a $4-billion plant that currently converts petroleum coke into synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen for $1.2-$1.5 a kilogram, according to a presentation. So-called blue hydrogen is made using fossil fuels but captures the carbon dioxide formed during its production, and Reliance sees the conversion as a temporary measure until the cost of green hydrogen, produced from the electrolysis of water using renewable energy, becomes competitive.