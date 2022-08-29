In the 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said KG-D6 will contribute ~30% of India’s gas production. He was addressing RIL's 45th annual general meeting for shareholders, investors, and others. Ambani congratulated its Oil and Gas team for a spectacular turnaround, with production jumping 9x and revenues crossing $1 billion.

He said, "With the commissioning of the MJ Field by end-2022, KG-D6 will contribute ~30% of India’s gas production."

In Q1FY23, in oil and gas business, the company's revenue increased by 183.0% yoy to ₹3,625 crore. Segment EBITDA sharply increased to ₹2,737 crore. This was primarily due to improved gas price realization in KG D6 and CBM, and higher production in KG D6.

Notably, KGD6 Gas production during 1Q FY23 was at 40.6 BCF (RIL’s share) vis-à-vis 33.1 BCF (RIL’s Share) in 1Q FY22. The average gas price realized for KGD6 was $ 9.72/MMBTU in 1Q FY23 vs $3.62/MMBTU in 1Q FY22. CBM gas production was at 2.4 BCF in 1Q FY23 vis-à-vis 2.7 BCF in 1Q FY22. Gas price realized for CBM was higher at $22.48/MMBTU(GCV) almost 3.75x of realized prices in 1Q FY22.