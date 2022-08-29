Mukesh Ambani says, KG-D6 to contribute 30% of India's gas production1 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 03:18 PM IST
- KGD6 Gas production during 1Q FY23 was at 40.6 BCF (RIL’s share) vis-à-vis 33.1 BCF (RIL’s Share) in 1Q FY22.
In the 45th annual general meeting (AGM), Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday said KG-D6 will contribute ~30% of India’s gas production. He was addressing RIL's 45th annual general meeting for shareholders, investors, and others. Ambani congratulated its Oil and Gas team for a spectacular turnaround, with production jumping 9x and revenues crossing $1 billion.