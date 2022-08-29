Mukesh Ambani says, KG-D6 to contribute 30% of India's gas production

Notably, KGD6 Gas production during 1Q FY23 was at 40.6 BCF (RIL’s share) vis-à-vis 33.1 BCF (RIL’s Share) in 1Q FY22. The average gas price realized for KGD6 was $ 9.72/MMBTU in 1Q FY23 vs $3.62/MMBTU in 1Q FY22. CBM gas production was at 2.4 BCF in 1Q FY23 vis-à-vis 2.7 BCF in 1Q FY22. Gas price realized for CBM was higher at $22.48/MMBTU(GCV) almost 3.75x of realized prices in 1Q FY22.