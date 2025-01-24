Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is building the world's largest data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat, reported Bloomberg on January 24.

The new project aims to boost India's artificial intelligence capabilities, competing with global AI players.

The official details of the project are not yet available.

Reliance Industries has reportedly procured AI semiconductors from Nvidia, a top AI developer company

Reliance and Nvidia partnership The Nvidia AI Summit India 2024 took place from October 23 to October 25, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, where Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership between Reliance and Nvidia to build AI infrastructure in India.

Speaking at the Summit, Huang said, “India used to be a country that produced software. You exported software. In the future, India is going to export AI. I hope to partner with all of you to enable India to be at the centre of this new industrial revolution.”

He added, “In order to lead an artificial intelligence, you need to have AI model technology that India has, you need to have data, and the last thing you need to have is AI infrastructure, and we are announcing that Reliance and Nvidia are partnering to build AI infrastructure here in India.”

At the same event, Mukesh Ambani said that India will become one of the biggest intelligence markets in the world.

“India will be one of the biggest intelligence markets. It is not only our aspirations, but I think it is just the raw gene pool and the row gene power that exists in India, the youth power that exists in India that drives intelligence.” Ambani said.

He also expects that the AI services will go beyond the Indian markets.