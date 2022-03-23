That would put the billionaires in direct competition — though not for the first time. In June last year, Ambani told his shareholders he was embarking on his life’s “most challenging" undertaking by making a pivot to clean power and fuel. He followed up with a blitzkrieg of acquisitions in the field. Before that, it was Adani who wanted to be the world’s largest renewable energy producer by 2030. By revealing his plans for four gigafactories in Jamnagar — one each for solar panels, batteries, green hydrogen and fuel cells — Ambani put Reliance in the lead role in India’s climate-change narrative. And he did it just before the COP26 summit in Glasgow where Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a bold commitment to lower the country’s dependence on fossil fuels.