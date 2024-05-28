Mukesh Ambani's Jio Infocomm may see public listing first, says report
The potential Reliance Jio Infocomm IPO may target $100 billion valuation with ₹1,200 per share price.
Within billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, debates and discussions are ongoing about which business will go public first, according to a report by the Hindu Businessline. And it added, citing sources, that it is highly likely that Reliance Jio Infocomm will be the first to debut on the public markets ahead of other businesses.