Mukesh Ambani's JioCinema cuts premium price to nearly ₹1/day, intensifies competition with Netflix, Amazon Prime
JioCinema's advertisement-free subscription will now begin at ₹29/month for streaming on a single device, and ₹89/month for a 'Family' plan that allows streaming on four devices. This is a two-thirds reduction from previous premium pricing on the platform.
Mukesh Ambani's streaming platform JioCinema on April 25 announced a significant two-third reduction in prices for its premium services.
