Reliance-Disney OTT platforms viewership jumps; merger may hurt Netflix, Amazon Prime Video
The merger of Reliance and Disney's platforms in India led to a dominant media giant with significant market share. Streaming cricket content has been crucial to their success, potentially hurting competitors like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in the region.
Nearly half of India’s internet users watched movies, television shows, news and sports on streaming platforms owned by Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. and Walt Disney Co. before they merged to form a media giant, according to Virgina-based data analytics firm Comscore.