Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Mukesh Ambani's Reliance issues guarantee for RJIL, RINL. Ensures compliance and no adverse impact

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance issues guarantee for RJIL, RINL. Ensures compliance and no adverse impact

1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 09:48 AM IST Livemint

Reliance issues guarantee for LTE equipment to Samsung India and for crude oil to Saudi Aramco. No adverse impact on company.

RJIL is in complete compliance with all its obligations towards SIEPL

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has issued guarantees for Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and Reliance International Limited (RINL), ensuring compliance and no adverse impact.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has issued guarantees for Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) and Reliance International Limited (RINL), ensuring compliance and no adverse impact.

In an exchange filing dated August 14. RIL informed. “Guarantee issued for RJIL, a subsidiary of the Company - Letter of Guarantee executed by the Company in favour of Samsung India Electronics Private Limited (SIEPL) in consideration of SIEPL extending credit for the supply of LTE equipment or part thereof to RJIL. The maximum liability of the Company under the guarantee is Rs. 7,706 crore. The guarantee issued by the Company is a continuing guarantee until all obligations are fulfilled by RJIL,"

In an exchange filing dated August 14. RIL informed. “Guarantee issued for RJIL, a subsidiary of the Company - Letter of Guarantee executed by the Company in favour of Samsung India Electronics Private Limited (SIEPL) in consideration of SIEPL extending credit for the supply of LTE equipment or part thereof to RJIL. The maximum liability of the Company under the guarantee is Rs. 7,706 crore. The guarantee issued by the Company is a continuing guarantee until all obligations are fulfilled by RJIL,"

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

RJIL is in complete compliance with all its obligations towards SIEPL and Accordingly, the Guarantee does not have any adverse impact on the Company, it added.

The filing further said that Parent Company Guarantee (PCG) issued for RINL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company - PCG executed by the Company in favour of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) in consideration of Saudi Aramco extending credit for crude oil supplied by it to RINL (RINL in turn supplies the same crude oil to the Company). The maximum liability of the Company under the PCG is US$ 750 million. The PCG is valid till February 29, 2024

RINL is in complete compliance with all its obligations towards Saudi Aramco and according, to the PCG does not have any adverse impact on the Company, it added.

In other news, the combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms declined by 74,603.06 crore last week. However, Reliance Industries added 25,607.85 crore taking its valuation to 17,23,878.59 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued company followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:53 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.