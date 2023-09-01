Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail in talks to raise $2.5 billion: Report1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 03:44 PM IST
Reliance Retail Ventures is in talks to raise $2.5 billion from global investors ahead of a potential stock market listing.
NEW DELHI/SYDNEY : Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail Ventures is in advanced talks with global investors to raise around $2.5 billion by the end of September, ahead of a potential stock market listing, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message