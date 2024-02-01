Mukesh Ambani's Reliance to acquire over 50% stake in Disney India: Report
Reliance and Disney are in talks to merge their India media businesses, with Reliance set to pick up a majority stake valuing Disney's domestic business at $3.5 billion.
Reliance and Disney are in talks to merge their India media businesses, with Reliance set to pick up a 51%-54% stake valuing the US giant's domestic business at $3.5 billion. Bodhi Tree, a joint venture between James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, may also take a stake of around 9% in the merged entity, Reuters news agency reported. Bodhi Tree is one of the shareholders in RIL's broadcast division. The two companies aim to sign a binding deal in February.