Mukul Agrawal buys office space in Lodha's Worli project for ₹163 crore

Investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft of office space for ₹163.08 crore in an under-construction commercial project by Lodha Developers Ltd in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood, underscoring demand for premium office spaces among business owners and investors.
The space occupies the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. Agrawal bought two office units on the floor through separate transactions, with the spaces to be combined for use. The transactions were registered on 6 November, according to documents from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Maharashtra. The purchases were made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd.