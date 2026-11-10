Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Mukul Agrawal buys office space in Lodha's Worli project for ₹163 crore

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read10 Nov 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Lodha Promina is being developed as a premium commercial office project in Worli, Mumbai.
Lodha Promina is being developed as a premium commercial office project in Worli, Mumbai.
Summary

Param Capital founder and ace investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft across the entire 46th floor of Lodha Promina, as the Mumbai developer expands its commercial office portfolio.

Gift this article

Investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft of office space for 163.08 crore in an under-construction commercial project by Lodha Developers Ltd in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood, underscoring demand for premium office spaces among business owners and investors.

Investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft of office space for 163.08 crore in an under-construction commercial project by Lodha Developers Ltd in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood, underscoring demand for premium office spaces among business owners and investors.

The space occupies the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. Agrawal bought two office units on the floor through separate transactions, with the spaces to be combined for use. The transactions were registered on 6 November, according to documents from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Maharashtra. The purchases were made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd.

The space occupies the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. Agrawal bought two office units on the floor through separate transactions, with the spaces to be combined for use. The transactions were registered on 6 November, according to documents from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Maharashtra. The purchases were made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read | Lodha Developers makes NCR debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

Founded in 1993 by Agrawal, Param Capital is a capital market investment and trading firm that practises long-term, value investing across private and public markets.

“At the highest end of the commercial real estate market, buyers are investing in an address that reflects their business stature, ambitions and long-term vision. They also look for seamless connectivity to key business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, along with easy access to the airport,” said Fatima Zaidi, head-luxury sales at property advisory Anarock Property Consultants.

A Lodha spokesperson didn't respond to queries. Agrawal could not be reached immediately.

Selling luxury offices

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is among the country's top four residential developers by sales, but has also selectively built commercial office projects. The realty firm has previously sold office spaces in projects such as Lodha Signet and One Lodha Place in Mumbai.

Also Read | Godrej Housing Finance targets ₹10,000 crore affordable loan book by 2031

Lodha Promina is being developed on two acres of a six-acre land parcel, where Lodha Developers is separately building a high-end residential project.

“The Lodha Promina project has large floor plates and is being marketed and sold just like a luxury residential project. These spaces are being bought by end-users,” Zaidi added.

In 2023, Param Capital director Asha Mukul Agrawal bought three luxury apartments for around 263 crore in Lodha Developers' residential tower Lodha Malabar, in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

Beyond Mumbai

While residential projects remain Lodha Developers' primary focus, the company is also building a commercial office portfolio.

Lodha Developers Ltd recently entered the National Capital Region (NCR) with a 1,600-1,700 crore commercial office project in Gurugram, marking its latest expansion beyond its traditional markets as developers from Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly turn to the region, Mint reported in October.

Also Read | GCCs drive leasing across India’s office Reits

The company has launched Lodha Pantheon on Golf Course Road in Sector 28, Gurugram, where it plans to sell office spaces rather than retain the property for rental income, Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance at Lodha Developers, had said in a recent interview.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMukul Agrawal buys office space in Lodha's Worli project for ₹163 crore

Mukul Agrawal buys office space in Lodha's Worli project for ₹163 crore

Madhurima Nandy
3 min read10 Nov 2026, 05:58 PM IST
Lodha Promina is being developed as a premium commercial office project in Worli, Mumbai.
Lodha Promina is being developed as a premium commercial office project in Worli, Mumbai.
Summary

Param Capital founder and ace investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft across the entire 46th floor of Lodha Promina, as the Mumbai developer expands its commercial office portfolio.

Gift this article

Investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft of office space for 163.08 crore in an under-construction commercial project by Lodha Developers Ltd in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood, underscoring demand for premium office spaces among business owners and investors.

Investor Mukul Agrawal has bought 20,000 sq. ft of office space for 163.08 crore in an under-construction commercial project by Lodha Developers Ltd in Mumbai's upscale Worli neighbourhood, underscoring demand for premium office spaces among business owners and investors.

The space occupies the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. Agrawal bought two office units on the floor through separate transactions, with the spaces to be combined for use. The transactions were registered on 6 November, according to documents from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Maharashtra. The purchases were made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd.

The space occupies the entire 46th floor of the 60-storey Lodha Promina tower. Agrawal bought two office units on the floor through separate transactions, with the spaces to be combined for use. The transactions were registered on 6 November, according to documents from the Department of Registration and Stamps, Maharashtra. The purchases were made in the names of Param Capital and Param Capital Research Pvt. Ltd.

Also Read | Lodha Developers makes NCR debut with ₹1,700 crore office project

Founded in 1993 by Agrawal, Param Capital is a capital market investment and trading firm that practises long-term, value investing across private and public markets.

“At the highest end of the commercial real estate market, buyers are investing in an address that reflects their business stature, ambitions and long-term vision. They also look for seamless connectivity to key business districts such as Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point, along with easy access to the airport,” said Fatima Zaidi, head-luxury sales at property advisory Anarock Property Consultants.

A Lodha spokesperson didn't respond to queries. Agrawal could not be reached immediately.

Selling luxury offices

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers is among the country's top four residential developers by sales, but has also selectively built commercial office projects. The realty firm has previously sold office spaces in projects such as Lodha Signet and One Lodha Place in Mumbai.

Also Read | Godrej Housing Finance targets ₹10,000 crore affordable loan book by 2031

Lodha Promina is being developed on two acres of a six-acre land parcel, where Lodha Developers is separately building a high-end residential project.

“The Lodha Promina project has large floor plates and is being marketed and sold just like a luxury residential project. These spaces are being bought by end-users,” Zaidi added.

In 2023, Param Capital director Asha Mukul Agrawal bought three luxury apartments for around 263 crore in Lodha Developers' residential tower Lodha Malabar, in south Mumbai's Malabar Hill neighbourhood.

Beyond Mumbai

While residential projects remain Lodha Developers' primary focus, the company is also building a commercial office portfolio.

Lodha Developers Ltd recently entered the National Capital Region (NCR) with a 1,600-1,700 crore commercial office project in Gurugram, marking its latest expansion beyond its traditional markets as developers from Mumbai and Bengaluru increasingly turn to the region, Mint reported in October.

Also Read | GCCs drive leasing across India’s office Reits

The company has launched Lodha Pantheon on Golf Course Road in Sector 28, Gurugram, where it plans to sell office spaces rather than retain the property for rental income, Sushil Kumar Modi, executive director-finance at Lodha Developers, had said in a recent interview.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Madhurima Nandy

Madhurima is Senior Editor at Mint and tracks and writes on real estate, urban issues and infrastrucRead more

ture. Besides news stories, she also writes longform stories. She has over two decades of experience in journalism, and has tracked India's real estate sector closely. Real estate in India is complex and fascinating, and she is one of the few journalists who has tracked the sector over the years and mapped critical events—from the Lehman impact in 2008, to the NBFC-led liquidity crisis, to the boom cycle after the 2020 pandemic. She is a Bengaluru-based business journalist but is always looking forward to travel wherever a story takes her. It could be Ayodhya or Jewar to witness the rise of new property markets, or Goa and Hyderabad to experience the changing real estate landscape. Real estate can be a tricky subject, so her aim is always to dig beneath the surface and tell a story as accurately as possible for the readers.<br><br>She has worked in newsrooms across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. She has a Masters degree in English Literature and a postgraduate diploma in journalism from Symbiosis, Pune.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMukul Agrawal buys office space in Lodha's Worli project for ₹163 crore
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP