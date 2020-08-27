Multi Verse Technologies launches social media platform In:Collab

BENGALURU: Multi Verse Technologies, the B2C arm of data centre company NxtGen, has launched its social media and collaboration initiative In:Collab, aimed at connecting citizens and enterprises and enable them to transact on a secure encrypted platform.

In:Collab will be cater to B2C users as a social media platform while B2B customers will be able to use the platform as a collaboration tool among employees. The company aims to monetise the offering from its B2B customers.

The indigenous app from Multi Verse comes at a time when the Indian government has banned a slew of popular Chinese apps including the likes of TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, WeChat, and Xender.

To ensure privacy of data, the platform allows users to access a free dedicated 256-bit encrypted personal storage of 5GB to store content. The platform is also integrated with artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled algorithms to fact-check content for authenticity and social acceptability.

"The goal is not to curb free speech, but it is critical to ensure citizen awareness," said AS Rajgopal, managing director (MD) of MultiVerse Technologies and MD & CEO of NxtGen.

All Indian data will be stored within NextGen’s data centres in the country and the company will follow country-specific data regulations across the world, Rajgopal said.

In:Collab allows consumers to create multiple profiles under one authenticated user.

The Live Local feature caters to small and local businesses, offering them an equal opportunity discovery platform among popular global enterprises. This feature is expected to empower 4.2 crore small businesses in India by helping them set up their own e-commerce channels.

The social media platform is also equipped with specific tools called micro apps that can be custom developed to modernise the existing and new applications. The company is open to collaborating with startups on the micro apps to further enhance the capabilities.

