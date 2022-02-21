Ducon Infratechnologies Ltd., which has given multibagger returns to investors in the past one year, on Monday said its board will consider issuance of bonus shares on 25 February.

The company's board will also consider a proposal for increase the authorised share capital.

On Monday, Ducon Infratechnologies shares closed nearly 5% lower at ₹20.05 apiece on NSE. The company has given multibagger returns to investors over the past one year, rising nearly 255%.

However, on a year-to-date basis, Ducon Infratechnologies shares were down 11% so far in 2022.

When a firm issues bonus shares, its shareholders do not have to incur any extra costs to get them. The number of bonus shares you receive depends on the number of shares of the firm you already hold.

All shareholders who own shares of the firm before the ex-date, which is determined by the firm, are eligible for bonus shares.

The bonus issue is as on record data, subject to the approval of members and other approvals, consent and conditions as necessary.

Ducon Infratechnologies is a rapidly growing fossil fuel technology company at the forefront of bringing green Fossil Fuel Technology to India’s transformation to green energy. Ducon has diversified technologies and operates in a variety of business segments, to provide solutions and meet challenges in the infrastructure, FGD systems and material handling sectors.

In the infrastructure sector, Ducon provides complete FGD systems in thermal power plants, bulk material handling systems for Alumina, fly ash handling systems and electrification projects.

