Midcap IT company Mastek is aiming for a nearly four-fold growth in its top line to a yearly rate of $1 billion by 2026 or early 2027 through a mix of both organic growth and acquisitions, its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Arun Agarwal told PTI .

The IT company will be scouting for acquisition targets in the US in the pursuit of its aspiration, Agarwal added. "Our aim is to have a yearly revenue rate of USD 1 billion by the early part of the second half of the current decade. It can be either in 2026 or early 2027. We will achieve that both organically and through inorganic means," he said.

The growth in US revenues will have to be achieved through acquisitions, and the company will be scouting for assets there, he said, adding the acquisition can be executed either through internal accruals or debt or going in for new capital infusion as well.

Mastek's FY22 revenues grew 26% from the year-ago period to ₹2,183 crore whereas Q4 revenue increased by 20% to ₹581 crore, while the net profit came at ₹88 crore.

The company had nearly 5,000 employees at the end of FY22, which included 3,682 working offshore in India and the rest at onsite locations. Agarwal said, as quoted by PTI, it will continue to hire both from campuses for freshers and laterally as the requirement comes up.

Shares of Mastek have given multibagger return in a year by rallying over 101% during the period, whereas the IT stock is down about 8% in 2022 so far.

(With inputs from PTI)