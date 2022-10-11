IT major HCL Technologies to consider payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year FY23 on 12 October 2022. The company will also announce its financial results for September 2022 quarter and half-yearly period for FY23. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend benefit is set on October 20, 2022.

"We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, to consider:

- Unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2022.

- Payment of 3rd Interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23," said the regulatory filing of HCL Tech on 29 September, 2022.

"The record date for determining the entitlement of the shareholders for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be October 20, 2022, subject to the approval of the interim dividend by the Board of Directors,", HCL Tech further said.

HCL Technologies has become a multibagger stock in the post pandemic era, as compared to its price level of ₹405.80 apiece on April 03, 2020 shares have skyrocketed by about 131.29 per cent.

"HCL Tech is expected to report a decent 2.9% q-o-q CC revenue growth supported by 3.1% q-o-q growth in lT and business services and we see a cross-currency impact of 220 bps. EBIT margin is expected to increase by 41 bps q-o-q as tailwinds of operating leverage, INR depreciation to get partially offset by supply-side pressures and wage hikes," said Sharekhan.

Sharekhan has maintained a buy position at ₹957 CMP, ₹1,140 PT.

In the last financial year, the IT major has given an equity dividend of 2100 per cent amounting to ₹42 per share. HCL Tech dividend yield for this resulted to 4.41 per cent.

The interim dividend of ₹6 per equity share for the financial year FY 22 was announced July 7, 2021. The next interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share was announced on 15 September 2021.

The IT company announced another interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share on 24 December,2021 and the last one for ₹18 per equity share, which was announced on 1 April 2022.

In April to June 2022 quarter, the IT services provider posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,283 crore down by 8.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter(qoq) but slightly up 2.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Consolidated revenue came in at ₹23,464 crore higher by 16.9 per cent yoy and 3.8 per cent qoq. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 2.7 per cent qoq and 15.6per cent yoy in the Q1 of this fiscal. EBITDA margin was at 21.2 per cent, while EBIT margin came in at 17 per cent in the first quarter of FY23.

In its annual report FY22, HCL Tech said that it has been declaring quarterly dividends for the last 19 years. It paid a total dividend of ₹42 per equity share aggregating up to a massive ₹11,392 crore.

On BSE, HCL Tech shares was down by 2.47% to close at ₹938.60 apiece. The company's market cap is around ₹2,54,704.61 crore.

There are five important dates for dividends:

1. Declaration date: On this day, the board of directors of the company approves the dividend rate per equity share.

2. Record date: This date is also proposed by the company's board to identify the names of eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. All the shareholders whose name appears in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends. Usually, a minimum gap of 5 clear working days is needed between the declaration date and the record date.

3.Cum Dividend Date: This is the last date to buy shares to be eligible to receive a dividend. This date is one day prior to the ex-dividend date and two days before the record date.

4. Ex-dividend date: This day the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one working day before the record date.

5. Payment date: This date is the actual day when a listed company completes its dividend payout to eligible shareholders. The payment of dividends is usually completed within 30 days of its approval.