Multibagger IT stock likely to surprise investors with third interim dividend tomorrow; paid 2,100% dividend in FY22
The record date for determining the payment of the interim dividend is October 20,
IT major HCL Technologies to consider payment of the third interim dividend for the financial year FY23 on 12 October 2022. The company will also announce its financial results for September 2022 quarter and half-yearly period for FY23. The record date for determining eligible shareholders for the interim dividend benefit is set on October 20, 2022.