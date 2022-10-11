Consolidated revenue came in at ₹23,464 crore higher by 16.9 per cent yoy and 3.8 per cent qoq. The constant currency revenue growth stood at 2.7 per cent qoq and 15.6per cent yoy in the Q1 of this fiscal. EBITDA margin was at 21.2 per cent, while EBIT margin came in at 17 per cent in the first quarter of FY23.