Multibagger stock has risen nearly 600% in one year. Now it weighs stock split

Multibagger stock has risen nearly 600% in one year. Now it weighs stock split2 min read . 02:50 PM IST
- Darshan Orna is a small and medium Enterprise (SME) engaged in the gold and silver jewellery and ornaments business
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Darshan Orna Ltd on Monday informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet on 6 April to consider and approve splitting of shares of the company.
Darshan Orna Ltd on Monday informed the stock exchanges that its board will meet on 6 April to consider and approve splitting of shares of the company.
"We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 6th April, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the registered office of the company to consider and approve splitting of shares," the company said in a filing
"We hereby inform pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 6th April, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the registered office of the company to consider and approve splitting of shares," the company said in a filing
On Monday, Darshan Orna shares were down 4.96% in noon deals at ₹88.05 on BSE. In the past one year, the stock has given multibagger returns to investors, rising nearly 600%.
On a Year-to-Date basis, the company's scrip is up just over 14% so far in 2022.
Incorporated in 2011, Darshan Orna was converted into a public company in 2015. It is a Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) engaged in the gold and silver jewellery and ornaments business.
The company started its commercial operations as a wholesaler and trader of gold and silver jewelries and ornaments by setting a unit in Manek Chowk area of Ahmedabad in North Gujarat.
Stock Split
A stock split or stock division increases the number of shares in a company. For instance, after a 10-for-1 split, each investor will own 10 shares for every one share he holds and each share will be worth half as much. A stock split causes a decrease of market price of individual shares, but does not change the total market capitalisation of the company.
A company may split its stock when the market price per share is so high that it becomes unwieldy when traded. One of the reasons is that a very high share price may deter small investors from buying the shares. Stock splits are usually initiated after a large run up in share price.
The main effect of stock splits is an increase in the liquidity of a stock. There are more buyers and sellers for 10 shares at ₹100 than 1 share at ₹1,000. Some companies avoid a stock split to obtain the opposite strategy, by refusing to split the stock and keeping the price high.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!