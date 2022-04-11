Sandur Manganese and Iron Ores Ltd zoomed 20% on Monday to hit the upper circuit limit after the company's board approved rights issue. The stock hit the upper circuit at ₹4,522.80.

On Sunday, the company said its "board has approved the issuance of equity shares of ₹10 each of the company on rights basis to eligible equity shareholders as on the record date.

Further, the board has also constituted and authorised ‘right issue committee’ to decide detailed terms and conditions of the issue

The company will issue up to 1,80,03,882 equity shares of face value ₹10 each under the proposed rights issue. The entitlement ratio is set at 2:1 (two rights equity shares for each equity share held).

Post rights issue, the company's outstanding equity shares will increase to 2,70,05,823 from 90,01,941 currently. The promoter and promoter group of the company will subscribe to all the unsubscribed shares in the issue, if any.

Apart from the rights issue, the company's board has also cleared a proposal for entering into power purchase agreement and share subscription and shareholding agreement with Renew Green Energy Solutions for supply of solar and wind power to the company and its associates.

The board also approved a proposal of incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary company under "Sandur Pellets" subject to necessary approvals.

So far in 2022, Sandur Manganese shares have gained 81% and nearly 300% in the last one year period.

Sandur Manganese and Iron ores is engaged in the mining of manganese and iron ores in Deogiri village of Sandur taluk, Bellary District, Karnataka. Its segments consist of mining, ferroalloys, coke and energy.

