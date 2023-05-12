Multibagger stock Lehar Footwears receives investment proposal of ₹18 Cr for business expansion2 min read . Updated: 12 May 2023, 02:39 PM IST
Lehar Footwears, a leading regional mass-footwear manufacturer, announced on Thursday that it has engaged Bollywood actor Govinda as a brand ambassador.
Lehar Footwears Limited (Lehar) announced that its proposal for a publicity campaign and brand promotion, which included an investment of Rs. 18 crores for three years and government assistance of Rs. 9 crores for three years, have been approved in accordance with the guidelines under the IFLDP's "Brand Promotion of Indian Brands in the Footwear and Leather Sector" sub-scheme.
