COIMBATORE, India, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MulticoreWare, Inc., a global technology company offering software IP solutions & engineering services, announced the expansion of their office in Coimbatore. The expanded office will significantly enhance MulticoreWare's MAGIC (MulticoreWare Academia Global Innovation Centre) initiative, strengthening relationships with local academic and research institutions for campus recruitment, internships and faculty programs. Speaking at the event, Arun Ramanathan, COO at MulticoreWare, commented, "I am thrilled to announce the expansion of our office in Coimbatore, enhancing our operations and outreach. This marks a significant milestone for MulticoreWare, strategically positioning us to drive innovation and growth. This city is rapidly becoming a major industry hub, and our increased presence here will allow us to better leverage local talent and resources. The city's robust industrial ecosystem and proximity to top engineering institutions will greatly benefit our operations. Furthermore, the expanded office will facilitate our ongoing research initiatives, enabling us to advance cutting-edge technologies and collaborate more effectively with academic and industry partners to push the boundaries of innovation." MulticoreWare excels in AI, machine learning, and deep learning, delivering high-performance solutions for embedded systems, IoT, and edge computing across industries such as smart cities, automotive, and healthcare. Specializing in automotive platforms, the company leverages heterogeneous computing to optimize performance, particularly for ADAS and in-cabin applications on advanced SoCs. With expertise in sensor signal processing and embedded software, MulticoreWare empowers clients to develop fully integrated, innovative solutions for software-defined vehicles, enhancing efficiency and capabilities across diverse sectors. Through continuous research and development, MulticoreWare ensures its solutions remain at the cutting edge of technology, empowering industries to leverage the full potential of next-generation hardware and software architectures. Shashikanth Jayaraman, CHRO at MulticoreWare said, "This expansion not only broadens our presence but also strengthens our commitment to creating a vibrant and inclusive work culture. Our increased footprint in Coimbatore will enhance our industry partnerships, foster deeper collaborations with academic institutions, and continue advancing our mission in this dynamic region. We are deeply committed to being a great place to work, where talented individuals can thrive. By partnering with local universities and nurturing the next generation of innovators, we aim to build a diverse workforce." About MulticoreWare MulticoreWare delivers software IP Solutions and Engineering Services serving a wide group of customers with solutions like Hardware Platform Compilers & Toolchains, SDK Libraries, Video codecs, and Algorithm & Data Engineering using vision & non-vision sensors (Radar, LiDAR, IMU, GPS). MulticoreWare's solutions are used in Automotive (ADAS/AD), Surveillance, Defence, Smart Health, IoT, Industrial, Robotics, Smart Cities. Their industry-leading video codec products (x266™/x265/Ultraziq) are used in live streaming or VOD services across many broadcast customers. www.multicorewareinc.com Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1925881/4229637/MulticoreWare_Logo.jpg