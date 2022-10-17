Multinational companies optimistic about India’s growth prospects, CII survey sh

The report said India has seen a consistent rise in FDI in the last decade, with FY22 receiving $84.8 billion, despite the impact of the pandemic and geopolitical developments. “Against the backdrop of growth challenges being faced by major economies of the world and new geopolitical issues, it is heartening to note that MNCs consider India an attractive investment destination and are planning expansion. We are confident that the continuing reform momentum by the government will attract increasing volume of investment from MNCs and facilitate their larger integration in domestic supply chain," said Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII.