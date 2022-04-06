Multinational firms plan slew of global capability  centres  this  year

“This expansion of our India operations will enable our teams to continue to grow and provide unique capabilities across our engineering, analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), product management, merchandising, supply chain and other functions. The India team has been pivotal in building and rolling out key tech solutions and business capabilities that have driven Lowe’s growth and helping us provide excellent customer service," said Seemantini Godbole, Lowe’s executive vice-president and chief information officer.