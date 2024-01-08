Multiple companies got GST notices this new year. Here's why…
Companies are recalibrating strategies and dealing with legal challenges as they face GST demand notices. Multinational firms are struggling with expatriate salary taxation by Indian units, causing delays in business deals. Lack of clarity in tax applications is also a concern for companies.
Come the new year, multiple large companies have received gifts from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) department in the form of demand notices.
