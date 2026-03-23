PE firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management is pivoting toward AI-first businesses, trimming exposure to sectors such as voice business process outsourcing and general staffing solutions that could be easily disrupted by technology.
PE firm Multiples bets on AI-first tech services, pares legacy bets
SummaryMultiples Alternate Asset Management is betting on AI-first tech services firms pivoting away from sectors that be disrupted by technology. The shift reflects a broader change in India’s enterprise tech landscape
PE firm Multiples Alternate Asset Management is pivoting toward AI-first businesses, trimming exposure to sectors such as voice business process outsourcing and general staffing solutions that could be easily disrupted by technology.
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