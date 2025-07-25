Animal spirits: Zenex investors dial bankers for $1 billion sale or IPO
After Advent's Felix Pharma buyout, another deal is brewing in the vet medicine segment. Multiples and other investors of Zenex Animal Health are looking at a full sale or an IPO, potentially valuing the company at $1 billion
Owners of Zenex Animal Health are exploring a stake sale that could value the veterinary drug maker at over $1 billion, three people aware of the plan said. Investors including Multiples Alternatives, late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises, Canadian pension firm CPPIB and IFC are looking at either an outright sale of Zenex or a public listing, the people said on the condition of anonymity.