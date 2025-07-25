Animal spirits: Zenex investors dial bankers for $1 billion sale or IPO

“The company has global ambitions and can be an ideal candidate for either a buyout fund betting on the segment, or a strategic investor looking at a wide portfolio in the animal pharma segment," the third person cited above said. The India veterinary medicine market size was estimated at $1.73 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $4.17 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.23% from 2025 to 2033.