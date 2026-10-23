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Multiples gears up for a billion-dollar fundraise next year

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
2 min read23 Oct 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Multiples founder and CEO Renuka Ramnath.
Multiples founder and CEO Renuka Ramnath.
Summary

Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples is eyeing its largest fund yet, targeting $1-1.2 billion next year. Having deployed more than half of its previous fund, the private equity firm is looking to raise fresh capital as several of its peers scale up their fundraising ambitions.

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Mumbai: Homegrown private equity firm Multiples is in talks to launch its next fundraise next year, targeting $1.0-1.2 billion, at least three people familiar with the matter told Mint. The Renuka Ramnath-led firm has already deployed 50-70% of its previous fund and is now eyeing its largest one yet, they said.

Mumbai: Homegrown private equity firm Multiples is in talks to launch its next fundraise next year, targeting $1.0-1.2 billion, at least three people familiar with the matter told Mint. The Renuka Ramnath-led firm has already deployed 50-70% of its previous fund and is now eyeing its largest one yet, they said.

“It likely to begin fundraising in the new year, aiming a size slightly larger than its last fund,” said one of the persons quoted above.

“It likely to begin fundraising in the new year, aiming a size slightly larger than its last fund,” said one of the persons quoted above.

Queries sent to Multiples did not elicit a response until press time.

Founded in 2009 by Ramnath, Multiples has over $3 billion in assets under management, with investments spanning more than 40 companies in financial services, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, consumer, technology and, more recently, the green economy.

Multiples backed companies such as Delhivery, South Indian Bank and PVR Inox through its first fund of about $400 million; Dream11, Encube and RBL Bank through its second one of about $600 million; and Acko, Kogta Financial and Veritas Finance from its third fund of $700 million.

In 2023, the firm began raising its latest primary fund, with a target corpus of about $800 million. Since then, it has announced investments in companies such as QBurst Technologies and Brahma AI, among others.

More recently, Multiples also created a continuation fund of about $430 million to extend its holdings in select Fund II assets, including Vastu Housing Finance, Quantiphi and APAC Financial Services.

The proposed new vehicle is likely to be the fifth vintage of Multiples’ flagship fund. Its fundraising plans come as private equity fundraising activity enters a new phase following several large funds closing in 2024-25.

In November 2025, ChrysCapital raised $2.2 billion for its Fund X, more than 60% larger than its $1.35 billion Fund IX, while Kedaara Capital closed its $1.73 billion Fund IV in 2024.

The firm’s fundraising ambitions also come against the backdrop of a recent regulatory settlement. In March, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd and two of its top executives settled allegations of violating regulations related to its maiden private equity fund raised about a decade and a half ago.

The private equity firm, its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Renuka Ramnath, managing director and deputy CEO Sudhir Variyar, and two related entities paid a total of 92.6 lakh to settle the allegations with markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a report by VCCircle.

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Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMultiples gears up for a billion-dollar fundraise next year

Multiples gears up for a billion-dollar fundraise next year

Mansi VermaPriyamvada C
2 min read23 Oct 2026, 06:30 AM IST
Multiples founder and CEO Renuka Ramnath.
Multiples founder and CEO Renuka Ramnath.
Summary

Renuka Ramnath-led Multiples is eyeing its largest fund yet, targeting $1-1.2 billion next year. Having deployed more than half of its previous fund, the private equity firm is looking to raise fresh capital as several of its peers scale up their fundraising ambitions.

Gift this article

Mumbai: Homegrown private equity firm Multiples is in talks to launch its next fundraise next year, targeting $1.0-1.2 billion, at least three people familiar with the matter told Mint. The Renuka Ramnath-led firm has already deployed 50-70% of its previous fund and is now eyeing its largest one yet, they said.

Mumbai: Homegrown private equity firm Multiples is in talks to launch its next fundraise next year, targeting $1.0-1.2 billion, at least three people familiar with the matter told Mint. The Renuka Ramnath-led firm has already deployed 50-70% of its previous fund and is now eyeing its largest one yet, they said.

“It likely to begin fundraising in the new year, aiming a size slightly larger than its last fund,” said one of the persons quoted above.

“It likely to begin fundraising in the new year, aiming a size slightly larger than its last fund,” said one of the persons quoted above.

Queries sent to Multiples did not elicit a response until press time.

Founded in 2009 by Ramnath, Multiples has over $3 billion in assets under management, with investments spanning more than 40 companies in financial services, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, consumer, technology and, more recently, the green economy.

Multiples backed companies such as Delhivery, South Indian Bank and PVR Inox through its first fund of about $400 million; Dream11, Encube and RBL Bank through its second one of about $600 million; and Acko, Kogta Financial and Veritas Finance from its third fund of $700 million.

In 2023, the firm began raising its latest primary fund, with a target corpus of about $800 million. Since then, it has announced investments in companies such as QBurst Technologies and Brahma AI, among others.

More recently, Multiples also created a continuation fund of about $430 million to extend its holdings in select Fund II assets, including Vastu Housing Finance, Quantiphi and APAC Financial Services.

The proposed new vehicle is likely to be the fifth vintage of Multiples’ flagship fund. Its fundraising plans come as private equity fundraising activity enters a new phase following several large funds closing in 2024-25.

In November 2025, ChrysCapital raised $2.2 billion for its Fund X, more than 60% larger than its $1.35 billion Fund IX, while Kedaara Capital closed its $1.73 billion Fund IV in 2024.

The firm’s fundraising ambitions also come against the backdrop of a recent regulatory settlement. In March, Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt. Ltd and two of its top executives settled allegations of violating regulations related to its maiden private equity fund raised about a decade and a half ago.

The private equity firm, its founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Renuka Ramnath, managing director and deputy CEO Sudhir Variyar, and two related entities paid a total of 92.6 lakh to settle the allegations with markets regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), according to a report by VCCircle.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy Read more

shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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