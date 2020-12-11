Multiples Private Equity sells 2.17% stake in PVR for 176 crore

Mumbai : Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm Multiples Private Equity sold 12 lakh shares or 2.17% of PVR Ltd for ₹176 crore in an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd sold 3.07 lakh shares and 8.93 lakh shares respectively at an average price of ₹1470 aggregating to ₹176.41 crore.

On the other hand, Ishana Capital bought 8.41 lakh shares of PVR Ltd for ₹124 crore.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd held 1.10 and 3.21% respectively in the firm.

PVR Ltd reported a consolidated losses of Rs. 184 crore for the quarter ended 30 September against a profit of Rs. 48 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Shares of PVR Ltd lost 0.53% to close at ₹1465.85, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 0.30% to close at 46,009.01 points on Friday on BSE.

