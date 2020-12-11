OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Multiples Private Equity sells 2.17% stake in PVR for 176 crore
Shares of PVR Ltd lost 0.53% to close at ₹1465.85 (Bloomberg)
Multiples Private Equity sells 2.17% stake in PVR for 176 crore

1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2020, 09:26 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd held 1.10 and 3.21% respectively in the firm

Mumbai : Renuka Ramnath-led private equity firm Multiples Private Equity sold 12 lakh shares or 2.17% of PVR Ltd for 176 crore in an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data on BSE, Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd sold 3.07 lakh shares and 8.93 lakh shares respectively at an average price of 1470 aggregating to 176.41 crore.

On the other hand, Ishana Capital bought 8.41 lakh shares of PVR Ltd for 124 crore.

As per the latest shareholding pattern, Multiples Private Equity Fund and Multiples Private Equity Fund I Ltd held 1.10 and 3.21% respectively in the firm.

PVR Ltd reported a consolidated losses of Rs. 184 crore for the quarter ended 30 September against a profit of Rs. 48 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Shares of PVR Ltd lost 0.53% to close at 1465.85, while the benchmark index, Sensex rose 0.30% to close at 46,009.01 points on Friday on BSE.

