Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Multiples PE nears deal to acquire $80-100 mn stake in Giva

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Giva competes with Bluestone, CaratLane and Melorra in India's fast-growing organised jewellery market.(Giva)
Giva competes with Bluestone, CaratLane and Melorra in India's fast-growing organised jewellery market.(Giva)
Summary

Multiples is likely to value Giva at about 6,000 crore and the deal will be a mix of primary and secondary transactions 

Gift this article

Mumbai: Private equity firm Multiples has signed an exclusive agreement to acquire a stake worth $80-100 million in jewellery startup Giva, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Mumbai: Private equity firm Multiples has signed an exclusive agreement to acquire a stake worth $80-100 million in jewellery startup Giva, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

The deal is likely to value the company at about 6,000 crore and will be a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the people said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The deal is likely to value the company at about 6,000 crore and will be a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the people said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The primary capital will go towards opening new stores, expanding inventory lines and strengthening manufacturing capabilities, including in the lab-grown diamond segment.

Mint reported last month that private equity funds, including TPG, Sofina and Multiples are in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire a stake in the company and the capital raise is aimed at funding the next leg of growth with some early backers like A91 Partners and Sixth Sense, likely to take part or full exits in the process.

Giva's latest fundraise comes amid rapid growth in India's jewellery market, particularly the lab-grown diamond segment, which was valued at $300-350 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate over the next decade, according to Redseer.

Also Read | Titan sees jewellery demand rebound despite high gold prices

Giva and Multiples did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

The discussions come shortly after Giva raised 530 crore in a Series C funding round led by growth-stage investment firm Creagis in June. Existing investors Premji Invest, Epiq Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund also participated in the round, which valued the company at about 4,800 crore.

Founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, Bengaluru-based Giva started by selling 925 sterling silver jewellery before expanding into 14K and 18K gold as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery. It currently has over 240 physical stores across India and plans to open up to 150 additional outlets this year, with a strong focus on tier-II cities, where it has seen robust demand.

It competes with Bluestone, CaratLane and Melorra in India's fast-growing organised jewellery market.

As the market evolves, several prominent jewellery makers are expected to gradually pivot from exclusively natural or mined diamonds towards lab-grown alternatives, while high-end jewellers are increasingly incorporating lab-grown diamonds into select collections. This is expected to drive volumes while offering consumers a more affordable entry point.

The segment has gained significant traction over the past five years, led by millennials and Gen Z consumers, driven by stronger value propositions, trendier designs from new-age brands, and growing comfort with lab-grown diamonds as certified, high-quality products.

The category has also expanded beyond occasional fashion purchases into gifting, everyday wear and, increasingly, bridal jewellery, reflecting sustained consumer confidence and its emergence as a mainstream jewellery option.

Also Read | Titan polishes its diamond play as gold stays volatile
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMultiples PE nears deal to acquire $80-100 mn stake in Giva

Multiples PE nears deal to acquire $80-100 mn stake in Giva

Sneha ShahPriyamvada C
2 min read11 Aug 2026, 09:07 AM IST
Giva competes with Bluestone, CaratLane and Melorra in India's fast-growing organised jewellery market.(Giva)
Giva competes with Bluestone, CaratLane and Melorra in India's fast-growing organised jewellery market.(Giva)
Summary

Multiples is likely to value Giva at about 6,000 crore and the deal will be a mix of primary and secondary transactions 

Gift this article

Mumbai: Private equity firm Multiples has signed an exclusive agreement to acquire a stake worth $80-100 million in jewellery startup Giva, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

Mumbai: Private equity firm Multiples has signed an exclusive agreement to acquire a stake worth $80-100 million in jewellery startup Giva, two people familiar with the matter told Mint.

The deal is likely to value the company at about 6,000 crore and will be a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the people said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The deal is likely to value the company at about 6,000 crore and will be a mix of primary and secondary transactions, the people said, adding that the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The primary capital will go towards opening new stores, expanding inventory lines and strengthening manufacturing capabilities, including in the lab-grown diamond segment.

Mint reported last month that private equity funds, including TPG, Sofina and Multiples are in advanced stages of negotiations to acquire a stake in the company and the capital raise is aimed at funding the next leg of growth with some early backers like A91 Partners and Sixth Sense, likely to take part or full exits in the process.

Giva's latest fundraise comes amid rapid growth in India's jewellery market, particularly the lab-grown diamond segment, which was valued at $300-350 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 15% compound annual growth rate over the next decade, according to Redseer.

Also Read | Titan sees jewellery demand rebound despite high gold prices

Giva and Multiples did not respond to Mint’s requests for a comment.

The discussions come shortly after Giva raised 530 crore in a Series C funding round led by growth-stage investment firm Creagis in June. Existing investors Premji Invest, Epiq Capital and Edelweiss Discovery Fund also participated in the round, which valued the company at about 4,800 crore.

Founded in 2019 by Ishendra Agarwal and Nikita Prasad, Bengaluru-based Giva started by selling 925 sterling silver jewellery before expanding into 14K and 18K gold as well as lab-grown diamond jewellery. It currently has over 240 physical stores across India and plans to open up to 150 additional outlets this year, with a strong focus on tier-II cities, where it has seen robust demand.

It competes with Bluestone, CaratLane and Melorra in India's fast-growing organised jewellery market.

As the market evolves, several prominent jewellery makers are expected to gradually pivot from exclusively natural or mined diamonds towards lab-grown alternatives, while high-end jewellers are increasingly incorporating lab-grown diamonds into select collections. This is expected to drive volumes while offering consumers a more affordable entry point.

The segment has gained significant traction over the past five years, led by millennials and Gen Z consumers, driven by stronger value propositions, trendier designs from new-age brands, and growing comfort with lab-grown diamonds as certified, high-quality products.

The category has also expanded beyond occasional fashion purchases into gifting, everyday wear and, increasingly, bridal jewellery, reflecting sustained consumer confidence and its emergence as a mainstream jewellery option.

Also Read | Titan polishes its diamond play as gold stays volatile
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Sneha Shah

Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financiaRead more

l capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMultiples PE nears deal to acquire $80-100 mn stake in Giva
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP