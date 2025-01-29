Multiples-backed Vastu Housing Finance looks to deepen presence beyond metros ahead of IPO
SummaryAs a result of growing nuclear families, increasing urbanization with a larger share of population being between 25-60 years, companies are also encouraged to set up bases in tier 2 and 3 markets which has further boosted the playing arena for affordable housing finance companies.
BENGALURU : Vastu Housing Finance, which secured several rounds of funding last year, plans to deepen its presence in existing markets and enter new segments before it starts preparing for a public listing, co-founder Sandeep Menon told Mint in an interview.