According to Manushree Saggar, senior vice president & sector head of the financial sector ratings at ICRA, the affordable housing finance segment has seen significant growth over the years, but its borrower base—typically with lower incomes and limited financial buffers—remains vulnerable. As a result, delinquencies in this sector could remain high. "Thus, the seasoning (age of mortgage) remains low. Hence performance of the loan book over economic cycles is monitorable," she said.