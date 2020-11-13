Multiplex operator Inox Leisure raises 250 crore through QIP

MUMBAI: India’s second largest multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure Ltd on Friday said it has raised ₹250 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through a qualified institutional placement (QIP).

The issue was oversubscribed 3.5 times, the company said in a statement. The shares were sold at ₹255 apiece.

At 1230 pm, the Inox Leisure stock traded at ₹267.20 on the BSE, down 0.8% from its previous close.

Mint had reported on 28 October that Inox Leisure was planning to raise up to ₹250 crore this quarter, after the government allowed theatres to reopen.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Eastspring Investments, ICICI Prudential, Birla Mutual Fund, Nippon India Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Sundaram Mutual Fund, among others, participated in the fund raise. About 69% and 31% if the issue was allocated to Indian and foreign investors respectively, the company said.

The company will use the proceeds to meet capital expenditure requirements for ongoing and future projects, to grow and sustain business, and to improve leverage. The funds raised will also be used for debt repayments.

"The stupendous response to our QIP endorses the faith our investors have in the future of our business model and the strength of the management team", said Siddharth Jain, director, INOX group.

ICICI Securities Ltd advised Inox on the fundraise.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via