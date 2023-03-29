Multiplexes pipeline strong in Q1FY24; Bholaa, PS-2, F10, Jawan, and 3 other movies may clock ₹100 cr mark3 min read . Updated: 29 Mar 2023, 05:35 PM IST
Brokerage believes the pipeline for multiplexes look strong in the first quarter of FY24 as seven movies are likely to clock the ₹100 crore mark. These seven movies are — Bholaa, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, PS-2, Fast & Furious 10, Jawan, Adipurush, and Maidaan.
The pipeline for the multiplexes segment looks promising in the first quarter of FY24. Brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher expects seven movies to have the potential of a record ₹100 crore mark in Q1FY24. Some of these movies are -- Bholaa, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, PS-2, Fast & Furious 10, Jawan, Adipurush, and Maidaan. Following this, the brokerage is optimistic about PVR stock.
