In May, there is one movie lined up and it would be from the Fast & Furious franchisee. Fast & Furious 10, starring Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa, will release on May 19th. The previous Fast & Furious 9 which hit the cinemas in 2021, was impacted due to Covid pandemic. However, its previous franchises such as F7 and F8 have netted about ₹1 billion and ₹0.9 billion.