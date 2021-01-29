Mum-Ahmedabad bullet train: L&T bags up to 2,500-cr contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that it has bagged ₹2,500-crore contract for a high-speed rail corridor project for Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. However, the company did not provide the exact value of the contracts. It only said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.

In its regulatory filing, it said, "The heavy civil infrastructure business of L&T Construction has secured a significant contract from two packages of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor."

Further detailing it, L&T said, the order is to procure, fabricate, assemble, paint and transport 28 bridges.

It added, the project was secured through a consortium of L&T and IHI Infrastructure Systems (IIS) of Japan.

Earlier, this week PTI had reported, L&T and Japanese IHI Infrastructure Systems on Monday bagged the ₹1,390-crore contract for procurement and fabrication of 28 steel bridges for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor.

As per the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited, these bridges will be built over railway lines, rivers, highways, roads and other structures, it said in a statement.

It is estimated that about 70,000 MT of steel will be used for the fabrication of these bridges and Indian steel industries and their allied supply chains will get a big boost, the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) said.

"Indian steel manufactures will be providing quality steel for the fabrication of super structures for these steel bridges. The NHSRCL has already sensitised the Indian steel industries to cater to such a huge demand for India's first high speed rail corridor," NHSRCL told PTI.

The NHSRCL has already awarded civil contracts for the construction of 64 per cent of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) Corridor alignment which includes a train depot at Surat, a mountain tunnel of 350 metre and five HSR stations -- Vapi, Billimora, Surat, Bharuch and Anand/Nadiad.

In total, 28 steel bridges with individual spans varying from 60 metre to 130 metre will be constructed for the project. The length of all the steel bridges put together will be around 4.5 km and their construction will involve more than 70,000 tons of steel fabrication, the statement said.

