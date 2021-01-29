Mum-Ahmedabad bullet train: L&T bags up to 2,500-cr contract

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday announced that it has bagged ₹2,500-crore contract for a high-speed rail corridor project for Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. However, the company did not provide the exact value of the contracts. It only said the orders fall under "significant" category which ranges between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore as per its classification of contracts.