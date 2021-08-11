Mumbai airport registers a 59% sequential passenger growth in July

NEW DELHI : Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the country's second busiest airport, registered a 59% growth in passenger traffic in July, compared with the previous month, the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the joint venture entity that operates the airport, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"CSMIA has played host to approximately 1.1 million passengers over 11,400 plus flights across domestic and international destinations in July 2021," the statement said.

"Among these passengers, CSMIA witnessed a capacity of approximately 0.5 million passengers over 4,000 plus flights only during the weekends, while June observed 0.3 million passengers over 2,700 plus flights during the weekends," it added.

MIAL is a joint venture between the Adani Group (74%) and Airports Authority of India (26%). Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, had in July taken over the management control of MIAL from the GVK Group.

"The gradual opening of offices is complemented with an increase in the flight capacity, which has been the other factor for sequential growth from CSMIA," MIAL said.

"Weekends saw a majority of passengers travelling to Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad from CSMIA in the domestic sector and Doha, Newark and Dubai destinations in the international sector," it added.

Interestingly, domestic air passenger traffic rose steeply for the second consecutive week in the week ending on 7 August, as a fall in fresh covid-19 cases, promotions, and the easing of curbs by most states encouraged more people to take to the skies.

Average number of daily fliers rose to 227,000 in the week ended 7 August from 165,000 a week before, broking firm ICICI Securities said in a recent report.

“The reason could be attributed largely to lower fares driven by stimulation. However, it is likely to be tactical as the government restores the fare caps and floors and capacity quotas to protect weaker airlines," the ICICI Securities report said.

"This indicates that while there is likely to be a strong demand for travel to return to normalcy, it is also likely to be accompanied by aggressive pricing which will be an overhang on margins," it added.

