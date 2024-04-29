Mumbai airport to solar panels: Why Adani needs another $1 billion
Summary
- Gautam Adani-led conglomerate in talks with top global investors to raise $750 million to $1 billion via overseas bonds to fund airports growth plans and ramp up solar panel manufacturing business
Adani Enterprises Ltd is in advanced talks with about a dozen investors in the US and Europe to raise as much as $1 billion for its Mumbai airport and solar panel businesses, two people aware of the plans said. Top executives of the port-to-power conglomerate have met investors in the past few weeks to gauge their interest, the people said on condition of anonymity.